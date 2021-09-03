Pitch Update: Pets at Home, Feeld, Royal Opera House, Butterkist

Citypress has been appointed by petcare company Pets at Home Group as its retained consumer PR partner following a competitive tender process. The agency will focus on promoting use of the Group’s services Vets4Pets and The Groom Room.

Dating app for threesomes, Feeld, has selected Mischief PR as its partner agency to lead a global PR account.

The Royal Opera House has hired We Are Social to launch a creative, socially-led campaign with the aim of attracting a younger and more diverse audience to its productions. The appointment followed a competitive pitch process.

NatWest Group has appointed Taylor Herring on a retained basis to handle consumer comms campaigns, following a competitive pitch process. Taylor Herring joins Teneo, Big and Stripe on NatWest's roster of PR agencies.

Butterkist joins KP Snacks roster agency St. Luke’s after a virtual competitive pitch process to secure the role of lead creative agency.