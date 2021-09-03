Movers & Shakers: Ogilvy, Lansons, Instinctif, Hotwire

Ogilvy PR has hired former Golin senior creative figure Charlie Coney to fill the new UK and EMEA role of creative strategy officer.

Former Pagefield deputy chief executive and partner Geoff Duggan has secured a role as board director for Lansons with specific responsibilities to lead fintech growth.

David Gauke, former MP for Hertfordshire South West and a minister in Theresa May's government, has joined Instinctif Partners London.

Brittany Atkins, former business development leader at Hotwire, has been appointed UK&I country lead of Streamtime – a project management software provider that promotes healthier creative businesses.

H+K Germany has expanded its Innovation + Creative team with two appointments. Radwan Atwi, former creative director at VIRTUE/VICE, joins as creative director, alongside former Thjnk strategist Nikolaus Maas as senior creative strategist.

Barley Communications has appointed its first creative director, Adam Gavshon Brady, to lead on the agency’s creative brand strategy.

Alexandra Annable has been appointed associate partner by Milk & Honey PR and will be the agency’s dedicated Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging lead.

Rebecca Martin, former senior marketing and sponsorship figure at O 2 , has been hired as deputy managing director for Pitch Marketing Group. She will report to Chris Allen, who was promoted to managing director earlier this year in a leadership reshuffle

Female majority leadership has been achieved by Alfred after two senior promotions. The agency promoted Lucy Newson to deputy managing director, and Hannah Lynch to client service director after revenue at the agency grew by 80 per cent in the first half of 2021.

Former vice-president of international communications at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Laura Vergani, has been appointed chief comms officer at Newcleo – a nuclear start-up.

Ex-Zalando comms vice-president René Gribnitz has been appointed by Finsbury Glover Hering as partner of its tech and transformation team. He will join the team in October.