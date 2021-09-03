‘I’ve seen enough of my own house recently, thanks’ – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

Green takes a look at creative work from Google, Vans World, Women’s Aid and Ikea in today’s round-up.

HITS

#OpenToEveryone Google

Another campaign we wish we didn’t need, but we hope will offer some real-world impact. With #OpenToEveryone, Google is encouraging businesses to mark shops as LGBTQ-friendly, safe spaces through specific tags on their profile. Launched with a hug of a campaign film that introduces Orhan London Tailoring, an East-End business that offers bespoke wedding suits, primarily for women and non-binary customers.

Vans World on Roblox

The latest in a string of brands to jump into the “metaverse”, Vans is launching a permanent home on gaming platform Roblox in the hope of tapping into its 46 million-strong community. Working with Roblox game development studio the Gang Stockholm, Vans World is an interactive, 3D environment that will allow fans to skate with friends and, of course, design their own pair of Vans, personalised avatars and skateboards. It’s the permanence of this partnership that’s interesting, and the fact they’ve tapped into a gap in the Roblox market – shoes. It's an experiment lots of other brands will be watching closely.

The wait is over – Vans World is here. Join now on @Roblox to skate, shop, and explore. https://t.co/w9C7is1hdF pic.twitter.com/elMiOdUALi — Vans (@VANS_66) September 1, 2021

Dove x The Body Shop against animal testing

A power collab to get attention. Two of the world’s leading beauty brands are joining forces to throw their weight behind a campaign to call on the EU and UK Government to protect the ban of animal testing in cosmetics following recent threats to Europe’s longstanding ban. It centres on a series of artworks by the muralist Nina Valkoff, which will go on display in major European cities. This feels like an obvious play for these brands, but I like the fact they’ve come together.

(1/2) We’ve joined @Dove & 100+ animal protection organisations to campaign for urgent action against animal testing in Europe. Together with @PETAUK, @CrueltyFreeEU, @HSIEurope, @Act4animalsEU & the European Coalition to End Animal Experiments (ECEAE) pic.twitter.com/HygrIoa5wV — The Body Shop UK (@TheBodyShopUK) September 1, 2021

MISSES

Women’s Aid coercive control campaign

I really want to like this. It’s literally a case of life and death that awareness of coercive control, and support for those living under it, is improved – but what could and should have been a hard-hitting ad feels a little underwhelming and flat. No one understands the nuances of this issue better than Women’s Aid, so I am sure there might be reasons for this approach, but I’m left wondering whether anyone will even notice this campaign.

�� From fashion choices to lifestyle choices — all women have the right to control their own lives.



Thank you @engine_uk for working on this vital campaign, helping survivors — and those around them — recognise the signs of coercive control. #NotModelsOwn https://t.co/z2aZ2jyE6G — Women's Aid (@womensaid) September 2, 2021

Ikea Festival

Ikea will be hosting a 24-hour virtual event dedicated to celebrating life at home this month. I don’t think I’ll be the only one that has seen way too much of their own house in the past 18 months. Feels a bit too much like a lockdown campaign for me. It says the Festival will “open the door to new experiences” ...but I think I might just do that, by going out.

IKEA launches 24-hour global festival celebrating life at home https://t.co/EsmTQdnRJI — House Beautiful UK (@HB) September 3, 2021

Guerlain x Vogue x Angelina Jolie

Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot to admire about this campaign, in which Angelina Jolie fronts a new project from Guerlain partnering with OFA and UNESCO on a programme to train 50 women beekeepers over five years. The execution just feels too shiny, too well put together, too forced. Jolie clearly has long-standing creds when it comes to humanitarian issues, but even she says bees are new to her. I’m sure it will appeal to some, but it’s not for me.