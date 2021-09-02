News

Pencil launches AI dashboard, audit function

The tools break down past social media ads into “winners” and “losers.”

by Natasha Bach / Added 16 minutes ago

AI company Pencil has launched a creative dashboard and Instant Predictive Audit function.

These functions are available to users for free to analyze past Facebook and Instagram ads to help advertisers optimize future content quickly and at scale. The dashboard categorizes ads a brand has run as either "winners" or "losers."

Winners are defined by whether they performed above a threshold for a given metric. Losers, meanwhile, are swapped out. Pencil has a "replace" feature to facilitate these changes and notifications when ads are "fatiguing" or "scaling."

The IPA function bolsters the effectiveness of this tool by auditing thousands of a brand's previously used ads to create a Day Zero baseline of ideas and predictions. Users previously needed to "run sufficient Pencil ads and media investment before gathering enough data to see any predictions, which might take several weeks." The IPA speeds up that timeline, providing analysis and predictions more quickly.

Pencil is an automated system powered by AI that creates and analyzes ads, learning from past performance to improve ad content and drive sales.

