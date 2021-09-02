L’Oréal ups Matthew DiGirolamo to chief corporate affairs officer for North America

NEW YORK: L’Oréal has promoted Matthew DiGirolamo to chief corporate affairs and engagement officer for North America.

He stepped into the newly created role on September 1, reporting to Blanca Juti, who was named L’Oréal’s global chief corporate affairs and engagement officer in January. He also reports to Stéphane Rinderknech, president and CEO of L'Oréal U.S.A.

DiGirolamo had served as L'Oréal’s SVP and chief communications officer for the U.S. since February 2015. He said the new role expands upon his position; DiGirolamo maintains his responsibilities as head of comms, public affairs and CSR for the U.S., but takes on oversight of L’Oréal’s North America zone, which includes L’Oréal Canada and Caribe.

DiGirolamo is continuing to serve on L’Oréal’s U.S. management committee. He will also serve on the global corporate affairs and engagement management committee.

DiGirolamo noted that he is taking on the role “at a time when the role of strategic communications, stakeholder engagement and reputation management has never been more central or more critical to our destiny as a company.”

DiGirolamo joined L’Oréal in January 2014 as VP of external communications. Before that, he served as a Los Angeles-based consultant, leading strategic communications initiatives for clients and projects including former California first lady Maria Shriver, The Shriver Report, Special Olympics, The Women's Conference, The California Endowment, U.S. Green Building Council and Live Earth. DiGirolamo was a member of PRWeek's 2018 40 Under 40 class.

L’Oréal’s group sales reached $9 billion in Q2, growing by 33.5% over the year prior.