Vans takes first step into the metaverse with Roblox skate experience

Fans can skate with friends and customise Vans shoes.

by Fayola Douglas, Campaign / Added 2 hours ago

Vans has launched an interactive skate experience on the Roblox platform that will combine skateboarding, fashion and community.

Vans World will be a 3D space where fans can practise their ollies and kickflips with friends, as well as try on and acquire exclusive Vans gear directly within the experience. There will be a Vans shoe customizer, so fans can create their own footwear, and a skate shop to build a unique board. Also within the experience will be four Vans silhouettes that fans can customise, purchase and wear.

The virtual space is inspired by the brand's real-world locations such as House of Vans London and the Vans Off the Wall Skatepark in Huntington Beach, California.

The experience was created by Vans in partnership with Roblox community developers The Gang Stockholm. This is Vans' first venture into the metaverse.

"Individual expression is deeply embedded in skate culture, and Vans has been supporting and enabling this exact type of creativity for more than 50 years. With the Vans World experience on Roblox, we are empowering creative expression in the digital world, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world fashion and sports in an accessible, inclusive way," said Nick Street, VP of global integrated marketing at Vans. "Vans is a global icon and advocate for youth culture, and we're thrilled to bring this authentic brand experience to the millions of Vans enthusiasts where they are — on Roblox."

Roblox's recently augmented physics layer helped achieve the true sensation of skating for Vans.

"Vans is showcasing its commitment to empowering self-expression with Vans World," said Christina Wootton, VP of brand partnerships for Roblox. "By leveraging cutting-edge technology and partnering with the Roblox developer community to build this 3D experience, Vans is bringing brand enthusiasts together in an authentic and interactive way."

This experience follows the announcement that Vans will be taking over the Strand with a pop-up skatepark for two weeks in September. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk. 

