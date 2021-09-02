Former Disney EMEA comms chief joins Techstars

Techstars said London-based Matthew Grossman will be responsible for both high-level strategy and daily operational leadership across the company's marketing and communications teams.

Grossman most recently spent 12 years at The Walt Disney Company Europe, Middle East and Africa as vice-president of corporate communications, publicity and social responsibility. He oversaw the media and entertainment multinational's regional communication strategy, crisis and issues management, media relations, internal comms and consumer PR.

Prior to Disney, Grossman worked agency-side at Edelman – in Paris, as senior vice-president of international corporate, and in Los Angeles, where he led strategic corporate communications, analyst and media relations, integrated public awareness and issues management programmes for entertainment and technology clients.

He was also previously director of digital strategy and corporate comms for the Motion Picture Association.

Grossman's appointment follows that of Techstar chief executive Maëlle Gavet in January.

Gavet said: “Matthew’s successful track record at building widely known brands in a decentralised environment makes him the perfect fit for this role. With his experience in international strategic message development, I am confident that Matthew will be an asset to our team and help advance our business objectives around the globe.”

Founded in 2006, Techstars operates 'accelerator' programmes for start-ups and provides funds for venture capital. It has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a combined market capitalisation of more than $220bn. The group aims to help connect new firms, investors, corporations and cities to help build "thriving start-up communities".