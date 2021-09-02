Former Conservative rebel joins Instinctif

Instinctif told PRWeek that David Gauke, who joined the consultancy yesterday in a part-time capacity, will provide strategic advice to its clients on navigating regulatory and political environments, adding to the expertise of its public policy team in London.

The firm said he will contribute to the long-term strategic policy goals of its clients and assist in matching these goals with policy trends at national and global level.

Alongside his part-time role at Instinctif, Gauke will continue as head of public policy for law firm Macfarlanes.

The former MP for Hertfordshire South West served as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice under Theresa May from January 2018 to July 2019.

He was also served as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and as chief secretary to the Treasury earlier in May's tenure as Prime Minister.

‘Gaukeward Squad’

In the wake of the Conservatives’ 2019 leadership election, Gauke told the press that he would resign, adding that he could not serve under Boris Johnson and risk a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

As a backbencher later that year he rebelled along with a group of Conservative MPs – who the press labelled the ‘Gaukeward Squad’ – and voted with the Opposition against Johnson, in an attempt to seize control of parliamentary business from the Government.

After voting against the Government on a ‘confidence issue’, Gauke and 20 other rebels lost the Conservative whip and were required to sit as independents. He stood again in his constituency in the general election as an independent but did not win the seat.

‘Complex regulatory environment’

Ed Amory, chief executive of Instinctif, said: “David was an exceptional political talent, and I’m delighted that he will be joining us in a part-time role to provide strategic advice to our clients on navigating the increasingly complex regulatory and political environment.

He added: “As a senior minister, he played a vital role at the heart of government, while acting with great personal political integrity.

“He’s brilliantly placed to build on our strong public policy practice in the UK, and I look forward to working with him to develop further our offer in this area.”

Gauke said: “I look forward to working with both Instinctif’s current and future clients in navigating this changing landscape, and with colleagues to support the growth of the public policy practice.”

Click here to subscribe to the new, FREE public affairs bulletin to receive dedicated public affairs news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public affairs bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com