Pagefield deputy CEO to lead fintech growth for Lansons

Geoff Duggan will join the Lansons team later this month after seven years working as a partner and a key figure in Pagefield’s senior leadership team.

Corporate comms and reputation management specialist Lansons said Duggan’s specific responsibility as board director would be to drive fintech growth.

He played a leading role in establishing and growing Pagefield’s tech and fintech practices, including developing the agency’s sustainability concepts.

He has previously delivered award-winning campaigns for Starling Bank, and advised on high-growth brands including Zego, Wealthsimple and RateSetter.

Career path

Duggan has more than 14 years of consultancy experience, including four years as an account manager at global comms agency Porter Novelli.

Tony Langham, chief executive of Lansons, said: “Geoff will report to me to grow our business in the fintech sector and also help convert business from major financial services brands as they become more like fintechs themselves.

He added: “We currently work with Tech Nation, the body that promotes the UK as global leader for tech, as well as a host of fintech businesses and see a lot of possibility in the crossover between Geoff’s expertise and Lansons’ reputation and reach.”

Duggan said: “I’m really excited to be joining Lansons. It is an excellent consultancy with a rich heritage of working with ambitious challenger brands and a genuinely progressive working environment. It’s a hugely exciting time for the tech sector, with lots of opportunities on the horizon, and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”