Five Campaigns We Liked in August: your winner revealed

PRWeek's selection of the best PR and comms campaigns from July ended up with more than 100 votes in total. Find out the winner below...

by Andrew McCorkell / Added 20 minutes ago

An exciting Five Campaigns We Like In August contest was eventually won – with more than a third of the votes – by a catchy bit of wordplay from the music streaming platform Deezer.

It launched a take on It’s Raining Men, working with Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.

The new track, It’s Raining Them, was recorded by artist and activist Mila Jam and has amassed more than 70,000 views on YouTube.

In second place was Emirates, 'We’re on top of the world' with footage from the campaign starting as a homage to the film Love, Actually, with cabin crew holding message boards.

The clip has more than six million views and opens up to show a crew member standing at the top of the Burj Khalifa – the world's tallest building – against a panoramic view of Dubai’s skyline.

Deezer, 'It’s Raining Them'

Emirates, 'We’re on top of the world'

