Ketchum recruits Cognito’s Benjamin Thiele-Long to lead financial comms

NEW YORK: Ketchum has recruited two Cognito executives to bolster its financial communications and media specialties.

The Omnicom Group agency hired Benjamin Thiele-Long in July as MD, financial communications, and Jon Brubaker as SVP, media relations.

Based in Los Angeles, Thiele-Long is leading Ketchum’s financial comms team in the U.S. as part of the firm’s corporate reputation specialty group. He is reporting to partner Tamara Norman.

Since arriving at Ketchum, Thiele-Long has worked on C-suite and IR team presentation training for earnings calls, investor meetings and media interviews and has developed financial communications strategies for newly listed and established companies.

He previously worked at Cognito, where he was director, leading West Coast operations out of San Diego. Thiele-Long also worked in the New York and London offices during his more than three years at the firm. Thiele-Long began his career in law, working as a barrister in the U.K. His experience also includes stints at Pagefield Communications and Infinite Global in London.

Thiele-Long has replaced Scott Schneider, who left Ketchum in April to become counselor to the chair and director of the office of public affairs at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Based in New York, Brubaker’s (pictured below) role is newly created. He will report to a new head of U.S. media, a role the firm is working to fill.

Brubaker also arrived from Cognito, where he served as director of the media relations practice. He has also worked at Kwittken, now known as KWT Global, and Walek & Associates, a boutique media relations company, specializing in hedge funds.

The hires are Ketchum’s latest investments in its corporate financial practice. In January, the firm hired Becca Cooper, MD, financial and professional services, in her second stint at the agency. She also came from Cognito.

In an emailed statement, Cognito U.S. president Rowan Benecke said, “We are focused on promoting rising talent from within while recruiting for several additional new open positions at the agency.”

In July, Cognito promoted Sam Barber and Jade Bestley from VP to director. Barber, who filled Brubaker’s position, is leading the firm’s financial services PR team, and Bestley heads the digital marketing team. Both have worked at Cognito for seven years.

Benecke added, “We continue to actively recruit for the best talent in the U.S. market across the financial services sector across the comms and marketing spectrum.”

In other Ketchum hires, former Golin executive Neera Chaudhary joined Ketchum in February as North American president. She is reporting to global president and CEO Mike Doyle, whom Ketchum appointed to its top job in June 2020.

Ketchum posted 2020 global revenue of $476 million, down 5% from the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.