The PR Week: 9.2.2021: Barry Baum, Milwaukee Bucks

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Milwaukee Bucks CCO Barry Baum.

Podcast topics:

1:51- Baum talks about the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship and how the Bucks’ communications team handled media coverage and access, Baum’s own career path in sports communications, growing a global sports brand and more.

20:20 - PR pioneer David Finn turned 100 on Monday, August 30. Friends, families and colleagues shared memories of Finn’s storied career with PRWeek to recognize the living legend’s impact on the PR industry.

23:43 - Some notable companies are giving staff this week off for mental health and wellbeing leading up to Labor Day; Also, Edelman, Google delay office return as Delta variant concerns grow and the PRSA conference goes online (again).

27:57 - Sports talk — Athletes, sports, PR and branding; Mets "thumbs down"; Naomi Osaka reflects on Paris presser; Ronaldo comes home.

34:45 - The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed on August 31, ending America’s longest war just weeks before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. How did President Joe Biden's communications strategy play out?

41:30 - Notable people moves, including a new head of comms at SAIC and more.