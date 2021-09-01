Teneo alum Marleen Geerlof joins Nasdaq as corporate comms head

NEW YORK: Nasdaq has hired Marleen Geerlof as VP and head of corporate communications.

Based in New York, Geerlof reports to Brian Buckley, who was appointed as Nasdaq’s SVP and CMO in February.

That same month, Nasdaq’s former SVP of corporate communications and social media, Allen Schoenberg, left the company to become the global director of public relations and corporate affairs at the international law firm Vinson & Elkins.

At Nasdaq, Schoenberg developed the company’s external thought leadership for capital markets and technology, and managed employee communications.

Geerlof came to Nasdaq in August after serving as a managing director at Teneo in New York City from May 2019 to July 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. The global PR firm made headlines in late June, when its CEO Declan Kelly resigned after admitting he behaved inappropriately at a charity event. He was replaced by cofounder and COO Paul Keary.

Teneo had been under some pressure as General Motors reportedly had severed ties with the firm, following the incident with Kelly. However, in late July, Tesco had rehired the consultancy, following a competitive selection process.

Geerlof spent nearly eight years at the Brunswick Group, both in London and New York, eventually working as a director for four years. For more than nine years, Buckley was also at Brunswick as a partner and director.

Nasdaq is a financial services corporation that owns and operates three stock exchanges in the U.S. and seven European stock exchanges. It reported Q2 2021 net revenues of $846 million, which represented a 21% increase over Q2 2020 net revenue of $699 million.