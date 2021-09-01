Peppa Pig deletes epic tweet roasting Kanye

Move over, Wendy’s. There’s a new queen of sass in Twitter town.

Peppa Pig is not only making American children speak with English accents. She’s also throwing some serious shade on Twitter.

Upon realizing that Pitchfork scored Peppa's Adventures: The Album at 6.5 out of 10, while Kanye West’s Donda got a 6 out of 10, the cartoon pig’s official Twitter handle decided to take full advantage of its bragging rights.

@PeppaPig retweeted user @seeohhellbeewhy’s post highlighting the two scores side-by-side, and commented, “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5.”

Tragically, Peppa Pig deleted the epic tweet less than an hour after posting.

But if you’re thinking you imagined the whole thing or it was some kind of fever dream, don’t worry, screenshots mean it lives on forever.

NOT PEPPA PIG DRAGGING KANYE ���� pic.twitter.com/IyMtXwqzQ1 — ☾ NostalgiaTears ☾ (@NostalgiaTears) September 1, 2021

Donda album was released on August 29, following listening events at Soldier Field in Chicago and inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.