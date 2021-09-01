Blog

Peppa Pig deletes epic tweet roasting Kanye

It wasn’t a fever dream; screenshots prove it was real.

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

Peppa Pig deletes epic tweet roasting Kanye

Move over, Wendy’s. There’s a new queen of sass in Twitter town.

Peppa Pig is not only making American children speak with English accents. She’s also throwing some serious shade on Twitter.

Upon realizing that Pitchfork scored Peppa's Adventures: The Album at 6.5 out of 10, while Kanye West’s Donda got a 6 out of 10, the cartoon pig’s official Twitter handle decided to take full advantage of its bragging rights.

@PeppaPig retweeted user @seeohhellbeewhy’s post highlighting the two scores side-by-side, and commented, “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5.”

Tragically, Peppa Pig deleted the epic tweet less than an hour after posting.

But if you’re thinking you imagined the whole thing or it was some kind of fever dream, don’t worry, screenshots mean it lives on forever.

Donda album was released on August 29, following listening events at Soldier Field in Chicago and inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

Edelman report details how the pandemic has changed what employees look for in a job

Ketchum recruits Cognito’s Benjamin Thiele-Long to lead financial comms

Ketchum recruits Cognito’s Benjamin Thiele-Long to lead financial comms

Photo credit: Getty Images

Teneo alum Marleen Geerlof joins Nasdaq as corporate comms head

Peppa Pig deletes epic tweet roasting Kanye

Peppa Pig deletes epic tweet roasting Kanye

Photo credit: Getty Images

#ADayOffTwitch: Is a one-day boycott enough to enact change on the platform?

Coffee Break with Egami Group’s Teneshia Jackson Warner

Coffee Break with Egami Group’s Teneshia Jackson Warner

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Lessons learned the hard way

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Lessons learned the hard way

How will marketers adapt to China's video-game restrictions for kids?

How will marketers adapt to China's video-game restrictions for kids?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Faraday Future hires Finn Partners to lead comms for FF 91 electric vehicle launch

Faraday Future hires Finn Partners to lead comms for FF 91 electric vehicle launch