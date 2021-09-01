News

#ADayOffTwitch: Is a one-day boycott enough to enact change on the platform?

Twitch users want to put a stop to harassment on the platform.

Added 1 hour ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

In an attempt to put a stop to the hate raids that have exploded across Twitch for weeks and raise awareness for marginalized voices, streamers are taking #ADayOffTwitch on Wednesday.

Twitch streamers ShineyPenLucia Everblack and RekitRaven created the walkout in response to streamers’ chats on the platform being bombed with abusive comments and users employing bots to overwhelm chats with hundreds of automatically generated messages.

Twitch has promised that fixes are forthcoming.

But is a one-day boycott enough to make Twitch act faster on this issue? Won’t leaving the platform mean the bullies win? And what about streamers who can’t skip a day due to contractual obligations like advertising deals or partnerships? 

What is your take on the boycott?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

#ADayOffTwitch: Is a one-day boycott enough to enact change on the platform?

Coffee Break with Egami Group’s Teneshia Jackson Warner

Coffee Break with Egami Group’s Teneshia Jackson Warner

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Lessons learned the hard way

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Lessons learned the hard way

How will marketers adapt to China's video-game restrictions for kids?

How will marketers adapt to China's video-game restrictions for kids?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Faraday Future hires Finn Partners to lead comms for FF 91 electric vehicle launch

Faraday Future hires Finn Partners to lead comms for FF 91 electric vehicle launch

CEO Fiorenzo Tagliabue: 'All the major businesses are ahead of budget'

SEC Newgate reports 'solid' H1 as industry 'returns to pre-COVID-19 levels'

LinkedIn calls time on ephemeral Stories

LinkedIn calls time on ephemeral Stories

SAIC’s Roela Santos joins BAE Systems

SAIC’s Roela Santos joins BAE Systems

Open letter calls for greater inclusion of LGBT+ women in advertising

Open letter calls for greater inclusion of LGBT+ women in advertising