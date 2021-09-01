ADayOffTwitch: Is a one-day boycott enough to enact change on the platform?

In an attempt to put a stop to the hate raids that have exploded across Twitch for weeks and raise awareness for marginalized voices, streamers are taking #ADayOffTwitch on Wednesday.

Twitch streamers ShineyPen, Lucia Everblack and RekitRaven created the walkout in response to streamers’ chats on the platform being bombed with abusive comments and users employing bots to overwhelm chats with hundreds of automatically generated messages.

Twitch has promised that fixes are forthcoming.

But is a one-day boycott enough to make Twitch act faster on this issue? Won’t leaving the platform mean the bullies win? And what about streamers who can’t skip a day due to contractual obligations like advertising deals or partnerships?

What is your take on the boycott?