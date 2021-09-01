Pitch Marketing Group hires deputy MD from The O2

Rebecca Martin will form a new leadership team alongside Chris Allen, who was promoted to managing director of Pitch Marketing Group earlier this year in a leadership restructure.

She will lead the sponsorship division – Pitch Partnerships – and oversee its Changemakers programme, which is focused on diversity, inclusion and mental-health awareness. She will also work on developing Pitch’s brand and its recognition within the industry.

Martin joins Pitch after four years at The O 2 , where she held several senior positions in marketing and sponsorship – her most recent and most senior job title was head of The O 2 . Her previous experience includes a leadership position at Fuse, Omnicom’s sponsorship agency, and in-house in Barclays' sponsorship team. In 2021, Martin became a non-executive board director of the European Sponsorship Association.

Henry Chappell, founding partner of Pitch Marketing Group, said: “Following a great first half of the year, and as we start to return to more normal agency life, we are delighted to have appointed Rebecca in what is a crucial hire for our future growth plans. Her in-house experience from O 2 will help to enhance the effectiveness of our work, and her previous agency experience will enable the further development of our own agency culture and growth. She has demonstrated a huge passion and ambition for the opportunity at Pitch, and I am sure that, together with Chris Allen, she will create an inspirational leadership team.”

Martin said: “I’ve long admired Pitch’s creativity and campaigns and have always been impressed by the team’s ambition and ability to punch above their weight when it comes to the scale and calibre of their work. I’ve been particularly interested to watch them grow and develop over the past couple of years off the back of some big brand wins, particularly from a partnerships perspective. I’m excited by a return to agency life and our plans as a leadership team to keep up the momentum."

Pitch Partnerships' clients include Cinch, Gallagher, LG and Pokémon.

Under the leadership restructure announced in February, Allen was charged with leading the agency’s expansion into new sectors and service offerings, including branded content production and sponsorship consultancy.