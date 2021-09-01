Alfred reaches female majority leadership with two senior promotions

Newson joined Alfred from Kaper in 2018 as a director. As deputy managing director she will oversee the day-to-day running of the agency, take up special projects and lead on new business.

Lynch has been with the agency since 2015, joining as an account director and rising to associate director. Her clients have included Oatly, Warner Bros and Sony Pictures.

Newson and Lynch will join Alfred's senior leadership team alongside associate director Holly Legg and head of digital Chris Kedian. They also join the agency's board, which includes Dan Neale (managing director and founder) and non-executive directors Michael Murphy and Otto Stevens.

Neale told PRWeek: “Lucy has made a real impact since joining us almost three years ago, and is not only highly respected by the team for her valued coaching, but also our partners for her capability in delivering top-tier work. Hannah has been with us since the early days and has always been an exceptional client leader, and, as we grow, we are looking to continue to drive that excellence across the business. These were important promotions, bolstering our board with exceptional people already in the business, as we focus on continuing the momentum from the past 18 months.”

Alongside revenue growth of 80 per cent in the first half of 2021, Alfred has added 10 employees and secured new clients including Nespresso, Lovebug (supported by Mars Petcare) and Guild, the esports firm co-owned by David Beckham.

Revenue at the agency grew four per cent in 2020 to £1.4m. It had a 15-strong team at the year end.