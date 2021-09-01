News

Senior Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office comms figure joins SFO

Stephanie Mann, formerly chief communications officer at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), has joined the Serious Fraud Office as deputy head of comms.

by Iryna Rodina / Added 4 hours ago

Before joining the FCDO in 2018, Stephanie Mann spent four months as a chief comms officer at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Prior to that she was senior comms officer at the Department for International Development for about two-and-a-half years.

Ahead of the 2017 General Election, she spent six weeks on secondment to the Electoral Commission, where she led a proactive comms strategy focused on encouraging underrepresented groups to vote.

Her career in government comms started in 2014, when she joined the Ministry of Defence as a press officer. In 2015, she spent one month on secondment to the Prime Minister's press office.

