Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Hurry! Today is the first deadline to enter the PRWeek Awards U.S 2022. The big night is set for March 16, 2022. Next year's PRWeek Awards also has a top-notch chair of jury: Torod Neptune, SVP and chief communications officer at Medtronic.

New this morning: SEC Newgate numbers. Business at the London-based firm, formed via the 2019 merger of Porta and SEC, was "significantly ahead of pre-pandemic levels" in the first half of this year, with a 53% rise in pre-tax profit. In the U.S., the firm said it "traded profitably."

Finn Partners has a buzzy new auto client. The firm is serving as PR AOR for electric-vehicle-maker Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, supporting the global production and rollout of the company's FF 91 vehicle. It's also providing corporate communications and product technology communications strategy.

Employers are moving toward mandates. After Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine received full Food and Drug Administration approval, more than half of U.S. companies say they plan to have some kind of vaccine mandate in place, according to research from Willis Towers Watson, via Fortune. Its research found 52% of employers plan to have some vaccine requirement.

Planned Parenthood and other pro-choice organizations are reacting to a law going into effect in Texas that strictly limited abortion access. The state law allows private citizens to sue to uphold a ban on the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.