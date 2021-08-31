SAIC’s Roela Santos joins BAE Systems

FALLS CHURCH, VA: Defense, aerospace and security company BAE Systems has hired Roela Santos as VP of communications for the intelligence and security sector, effective on Monday.

Santos will oversee the sector’s communications activities, including internal and external comms, media relations, digital engagement, crisis communications, marketing and community investment. She will report to the sector’s president, Al Whitmore.

The BAE business sector provides large-scale systems engineering, integration and sustainment services in the air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.

Previously, Santos served as chief communications and marketing officer for Science Applications International Corporation, which provides technology consulting services. She had been the chief communications officer at Engility, an engineering and logistics services company that SAIC acquired in 2019 for $2.5 billion.

For more than 11 years, Santos worked at Raytheon. She started as a mission area communications lead and was promoted to the global communications director, cybersecurity and special missions. She also worked in global marketing at Computer Sciences Corporation in the global IT and business outsourcing unit.

Additionally, Santos serves on the board of trustees for the (ISC)² Center for Cyber Safety and Education.

British multinational arms, security and aerospace company BAE posted revenue of £9.3 billion ($12.8 billion) for the first six months of the year, up 1.7% from the prior year, and operating profit of £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion).