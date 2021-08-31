Faraday Future hires Finn Partners to lead comms for FF 91 electric vehicle launch

LOS ANGELES: Luxury electric-vehicle maker Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has named Finn Partners as its PR AOR.

The agency is supporting Faraday Future with marketing and communications for the global production and rollout of the company's FF 91 car, an all-electric, autonomous luxury vehicle. In addition to the launch, Finn Partners is providing corporate communications and product technology communications strategy.

Finn Partners previously worked with Faraday Future at the Consumer Electronics Show and the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2019, and the company decided to continue its relationship on a more permanent basis. The automaker did not issue an RFP.

"These events were big pushes with the media, and I really needed the support from an agency that had the experience with technology," said John Schilling, Faraday Future's global director of public relations and communications. "There's a lot of technology in our vehicle that we have to explain to consumers, so I want to rely on an agency that knows how to tell those stories to the marketplace."

Financial terms of the account were not disclosed.

The team at Finn Partners, led by founding managing partner Howard Solomon, includes auto experts in Detroit, technology staffers in San Francisco and consumer specialists in Los Angeles.

For the launch, Schilling said Faraday Future is focused on the luxury car markets in China and the U.S., including its East and West coasts. The agency began working on the FF 91 launch in July at a New York pop-up concept store event.

Solomon and the team at Finn Partners plan to communicate the development of Faraday Future as it begins production of the FF 91 and focus on educating consumers about the EVs, which should hit the market in about a year.

Finn Partners is also ready to confront any hesitancy consumers have about EVs after electric vehicle recalls from Tesla and General Motors in recent months.

"We've had enough automotive experience in our past to know that crisis communications is always an element of a launch," Solomon said. "You need to be prepared for a multitude of different types of scenarios."

Faraday Future completed its IPO on the NASDAQ on July 21 through a SPAC merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., raising money to finance the FF91.

Finn Partners’ global revenue dipped 9% last year to $108.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.