Marino becomes MetaProp’s PR AOR

NEW YORK: MetaProp, a New York-based venture capital firm which focuses on real estate technology, has selected Marino as its PR AOR.

The PR firm will focus on brand reputation. It will work on driving business, communicating through print, radio, TV, and the internet, with awards, events and thought leadership, using strategic public relations, according to a Marino spokesperson.

Some of the top priorities which Marino is supporting include MetaProp’s Accelerator, a growth program at Columbia University for early stage companies, and its five-day conference, Real Estate Tech Week, hosting over 2,000 government, business, investor and tech leaders and 200 growth-stage startups, in December.

“We chose Marino because not only do they understand our target audiences, they know how to craft the messaging and identify the channels necessary to drive success,” said Iurij Cussianovich, MetaProp’s head of marketing. “The agency has always had an in-depth knowledge of the entire real estate landscape, and over the past five years we’ve seen their extensive experience work hand-in-hand with some of the top proptech companies in the space.”

Elizabeth Latino, SVP of real estate and Elise Szwajkowski, account director, have been driving Marino’s proptech practice out of Marino’s New York office and will lead the MetaProp account.

Founded in 2015 by Zach Aarons and Aaron Block, MetaProp has invested in more than 135 technology companies, in and relating to the real estate industry. It manages multiple funds for both financial and strategic real estate investors.

The proptech industry has grown at an accelerated pace, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, John Marino, the president of Marino, said in a prepared statement. He added that the demand for trusted VC teams has never been greater.

Derring-Do, a real estate comms agency, previously represented the company.