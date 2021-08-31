‘A well-deserved break’: Nike, Bojangles, Water & Wall and IPG Mediabrands give staffers some time off

Companies such as Nike and Bojangles, as well as agencies Water & Wall and IPG Mediabrands, are prioritizing employees’ wellbeing to combat burnout and giving staffers extra time off this summer to give their brains a rest.

They aren’t the first. LinkedIn, Hootsuite and Bumble led the charge this summer, shutting down each of their offices for a week to boost employee morale.

Here’s what Nike, Bojangles, Water & Wall and IPG Mediabrands are doing…

Nike

Last week, employees were told to take time off to “distress” as Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, “powered down.”

Bojangles

Restaurant chain Bojangles closed all of its 280 locations on August 30 with plans to do so again on September 13 to give its 8,000 employees "a well-deserved break." However, employees will not be paid for those two days off, according to the Associated Press.

Water & Wall

The financial communications specialist firm has closed its offices for the week before Labor Day in an effort to promote a healthy work-life balance for its team.

“Agencies are known for overworking their talent and putting profits over people, and we take the opposite approach,” said Matt Kirdahy, a partner at the firm. “If you take care of your people and treat them well, they’ll produce fantastic results for clients and the agency’s bottom line.”

IPG Mediabrands

The network of eight ad-buying and market-research firms is closing its U.S. offices and giving staffers time off between August 30 and September 3.