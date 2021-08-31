Lynn PR launches anti-misinformation service with new hire

Stefan Rollnick (pictured) leads Lynn PR's new Misinformation Cell, a consultancy service for clients. The aim is to train clients to recognise misinformation, understand its impact on target audiences and develop tailored strategies to counter the problem.

Rollnick told PRWeek: “Fuelled by social media algorithms that reward divisive and often misleading content, bad information is threatening our ability to connect with vast swathes of the country. It doesn’t matter what sector you’re in – misinformation is going to affect you. Thankfully, the evidence suggests there are tools we can use to fight it, but we need to start using them now.”

Rollnick spent seven months at the Office for the First Minister of Wales as a digital misinformation analyst. He led misinformation preparedness training for comms staff in the Welsh Government and spoke to local authorities and other public bodies, as well as community interest groups.

Rollnick previously led anti-misinformation campaigns for the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a transatlantic NGO that seeks to persuade social media companies and lawmakers in the US and UK to target hate and misinformation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he has focused specifically on tackling anti-vaccination misinformation.

Shayoni Lynn, chief executive of Lynn PR, claimed the agency is the first to launch this type of service in the UK. “Our Misinformation Cell will help clients cut through the noise with a science-based approach to this unique and increasing challenge,”she said. “We’ll help you understand how misinformation is spreading within your communities, how it’s being manipulated by bad actors and how it’s impacting your key audiences. And we’ll provide you with the strategies and tactical plans to counter this and fight back.”

The agency launched in 2019 as a strategic comms consultancy that uses behavioural science to encourage change.