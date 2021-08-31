Captiv8 integrates with TikTok Creator Marketplace API

Influencer marketing platform Captiv8, which features a database of authenticated influencers for clients including Nordstrom, Verizon, L’Oreal and Netflix, has integrated its services with TikTok’s Creator Marketplace API.

The partnership will allow marketers to access TikTok’s first-party insights to more effectively plan, execute and report on campaigns for clients. For example, advertisers can boost branded content on TikTok on the Captiv8 platform and record campaign metrics.

The integration adds to Captiv8’s list of API partnerships that include Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

“Marketers will be able to see real-time campaign metrics, as well as more detailed creator audience demographics,” said Krishna Subramanian, cofounder and CEO at Captiv8, via email. “Without official integrations, brands are left scrambling and forced to estimate campaign results and surface-level influencer insights.”

To test the integration, Captiv8 worked with a “top 50 retailer” on one of its first TikTok campaigns, which aimed to “showcase [a] product” and “smash stereotypes and gender norms, focusing on themes like empowerment, inclusivity, self-expression and individuality” Subramanian said. She declined to name the client.

The campaign garnered nearly 10 million views and boosted brand familiarity by 4% above average, affinity by 6%, purchase intent by 7% and recommendation intent by 9%, according to a Nielsen Branded Content Effectiveness Study.

This month, Captiv8 partnered with fitness influencer Devon Lévesque and his venture, Creator Collectiv, to create a roster of talent for brands. The company also partnered with LiveRamp in June to access first-party data and optimize influencer campaigns for clients.

TikTok launched advertising and creative platforms last June in response to a surge of creators during the pandemic.