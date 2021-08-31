Reportable launches newswire service

Digital communications platforms company Reportable has launched a newswire service.

The service includes a lede- and link-distribution model, meaning that instead of sending out a full news release, Reportable distributes a summary announcement. It can include a headline, a first paragraph, key takeaways and an image. Links can be embedded within the summary, which readers can click on to see a full statement, as well as multimedia content.

The platform can send users to a single place where they can access information and can give them control over what information is included, such as words and bios, to images, videos and downloadable resources. By hosting this information on a branded URL, users will also have access to audience tracking.

Reportable offers users two distribution options. Either they can share the summary with a network of online news outlets, or, with the enhanced distribution option, they can share it with financial databases like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg and Morning Star. Users are also able to share the news summary with a target reporter list that can be generated from a media database or manually created from a user's list of targets.