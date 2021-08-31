Hurricane Ida: New Orleans PR firms ‘learned from Katrina’

NEW ORLEANS: Hurricane Ida has battered the Louisiana coastline, leaving at least four people dead and millions without power. But New Orleans PR agencies were ready with messaging for employees and clients.

With serious flooding and more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines out of service, agency heads were most concerned about the safety of their staff, many of whom don't know the conditions of the homes they evacuated.

"The key thing through all of this is the team and the people who are doing the work for us, because they're having to balance their own needs and their families with the clients' needs," said Marc Ehrhardt, president and partner at The Ehrhardt Group.

Preparation has been essential to keep disruptions to operations to a minimum. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, agencies developed operating procedures to never be caught off guard again.

"Katrina was a PhD course in how to manage situations like this, and like everyone else, we learned from Katrina and improved and perfected," said John Deveney, owner and president at marketing and PR agency Deveney.

Months before Katrina, Deveney had created and refined an employee evacuation plan that was flexible enough to meet the needs of every employee. It's a similar plan to the one he implemented during Ida, and employees could choose where to evacuate or work out of the agency's West Palm Beach, Florida, office.

The Ehrhardt Group, which is headquartered in downtown New Orleans, set up a block of hotel rooms in Birmingham, Alabama, for employees who chose to evacuate before the storm.

Agency leaders are not yet sure when they will be back in their offices. However, after a year spent social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deveney’s New Orleans-based offices were already prepped and ready for remote work, said Carrie Pavlick, a partner at the firm.

"We started working remotely back in March 2020 due COVID-19, and we've been working remotely ever since because our new office is under renovation," Pavlick said. "That has really primed us to be able to pick up and work from wherever with little to no disruption."

Communication with clients takes on a different meaning during a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ida.

Sometimes just being able to reach them is difficult, said Pavlick, who alternated texting, calling and emailing clients to check in.

At the start of every hurricane season in June, Amy Boyle Collins, CEO of Gambel Communications, reaches out to the agency's clients to exchange emergency contact information.

The information is then put on a shared spreadsheet across the agency and—in cases like this past weekend—printed off incase of power outages.



"We communicate to our clients what our plans are, so they know where to find us should they need us," Collins said. "It's a pretty mapped out plan because, unfortunately, we've been through this dozens of times, so we know what's likely to happen."

Crises also mean what clients are concerned about can change quickly.

Ellie Rand, owner of her eponymous agency Ellie Rand PR, has had to postpone or scrap plans to fit clients’ needs.

"We had some interviews lined up for New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity that were about things not hurricane related, so we're pivoting right now," Rand said. "They're a major force in emergency response and rebuilding, so I have a feeling our messaging and content plans for this month will be all about recovery."

Ehrhardt's clients include Waste Management, local hospitals and law enforcement, all of which will shift their messaging around public safety.

Other clients have been set back on their road to recovery from COVID. Deveney represents two local New Orleans restaurants that have had to put their reopenings on hold because of Ida's impact.

"They've already seen and dealt with a lot because of COVID, so this is going to impact them along with other hospitality and tourism businesses," Pavlick said. "But we've already connected with them and let them know that when they're ready, we're ready."

Despite the devastation and disruptions, Hurricane Ida gave New Orleanian communicators a chance to put into practice what they offer their clients on a regular basis.

"We're really relying on the very PR skills that we support our clients with to run our own business at this point," Collins said. "We had a plan, we understand how to implement it and make critical decisions, and we are going to be successful because of it."