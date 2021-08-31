Finsbury Glover Hering hires ex-Zalando comms chief as a partner

René Gribnitz (pictured) will join Finsbury Glover Hering's tech and transformation team in October, based in its Berlin office.

His appointment represents an expansion of the offering for founders and chief executives of startups and tech firms, and will boost the leadership team, according to the agency.

Gribnitz spent more than six years at Zalando, where he created a corporate comms team, before leaving in June.

Prior to joining Zalando in 2015, he was senior editor, news, at Berliner Morgenpost. Gribnitz spent almost 20 years in journalism in a career that included stints as a senior editor at Die Weit and Weit am Sonntag, as well as deputy editor at Financial Times Deutschland.

Dr Brigitte von Haacke, managing partner at Finsbury Glover Hering, said: “Having worked with René as our client before, we know him as a true team player. He has a profound understanding of founders’ needs and knows how to establish professional communication in fast-growing companies.”

She added: “He thinks like a journalist as much as like an advisor. Our clients will benefit from his exceptional experience and his relationships in the start-up world. We are thrilled that he decided to join Finsbury Glover Hering during this exciting phase of growth.”

Gribnitz said: “The partnership at Finsbury Glover Hering is an extraordinary opportunity to contribute my experience in expanding the already unique offering to founders and CEOs of start-ups and tech companies. I am delighted to work with colleagues who rank among the best advisors in the world. I am honoured to join their ranks and also learn from them.”