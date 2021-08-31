Ogilvy PR appoints ex-Golin ECD to new EMEA role 'bringing strategy and creative closer'

Charlie Coney’s role will focus on bringing strategy and creative closer together across the region, Ogilvy PR said. He will work with creative teams in the UK, EMEA and globally to "further build earned creative excellence".

Coney joins from Golin, where he worked for 14 years, most recently as executive creative director for the US West Coast region and previously as head of creative at Golin London/EMEA. Prior to Golin he worked in-house at eBay. Ogilvy PR said he brings a wealth of experience spanning consumer and corporate, editorial, social and content and influence marketing.

Coney told PRWeek: "I think any decent creator needs to be part-planner. You need to understand where the insight comes from, what its point of cultural connection is. Working in the States for the past four years, I worked hand-in-hand with a planner – everything we did, we did it together. I've been part of building Golin's global planning model, which takes you everywhere from brief right through to execution and what that roadmap looks like, so I'm fairly well-versed in the two.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what the current remit is, and not to step on anybody's toes at all, but just to tighten those two disciplines [creative and strategy], bring them a bit closer together."

He added: "There’s a ton of potential in combining my earned-first global experience with their extensive strategic and creative talent – and I’m excited to see how far we can push things.”

In his new role, Coney will report to Matt Buchanan, Ogilvy’s global head of consumer PR, and Lisa Bright, Ogilvy PR global chief creative officer. In the UK, he will lead an eight-strong creative strategy team, which includes creative director Andrew Soar and strategy lead Andrew Lopez.

Buchanan said: “I’ve wanted to work with Charlie for years and I’m delighted that, with his return to the UK from the US, we’ve managed to finally make it happen.

“At Golin London, Charlie built the creative and strategy function from the ground up and led a team of strategists, copywriters, makers, creatives and developers to deliver breakthrough thinking and creative for clients. His experience across a mix of brands, categories and channels makes him a true all-rounder who is hugely respected by clients and colleagues alike. I know he’ll add a lot of value to our business here in the UK, EMEA and globally.”

Bright said: “Charlie is an outstanding talent and we’re delighted to have him join the Ogilvy global creative community. He shares our ethos of borderless creativity and will bring a renewed focus on earned creative excellence, not just in PR but also through the exciting creative opportunities that exist where craft and disciplines intersect.”

Last week, Ogilvy PR announced it had promoted Nicola Dodd to UK managing director.

Coney gave his views of creativity and being a 'Brit abroad' while at Golin in an interview published in PRWeek last summer.