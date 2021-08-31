Brand agency MadeBrave launches PR arm with Frank PR hire

MadeBrave said it had created its new PR division "in response to significant client demand for PR integration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic".

Its first client is Italian restaurant brand Doppio Malto. MadeBrave won the brief following a five-way pitch as Doppio Malto begins a UK rollout, including its debut in Glasgow. The remit spans content creation, influencer marketing and campaign activation.

MadeBrave, which employs about 50 people from offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London, is recruiting for a creative PR lead (account manager) for the division. The agency said it expects to add more positions in the coming months, including a 'newsjacker' role.

Morrison told PRWeek there will be a "high level of cross-pollination" with other parts of the business, particularly the social media, strategy and creative teams.

She said the PR arm would be included when pitching for integrated briefs, and would also pitch for PR-specific accounts. "We see real success in amplifying the strategic creative work that comes from MadeBrave – so, the first stop will be to grow our existing clients into PR, taking on projects and creative activations, rather than traditional retainer work."

Morrison, who joined MadeBrave and its management team earlier this year, said: “I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in at MadeBrave and building a team of the industry’s best creative PR people. MadeBrave is already well-known for its rock-solid combination of world-class strategy and creative, so I’m excited to extend these to our new PR division, as both are so foundational to effective PR.”

MadeBrave founder Andrew Dobbie said: “We are thrilled to now be in a position to offer our clients the opportunity to amplify their campaigns through the power of creative PR and earned media. Claire will work closely with our established teams to deliver unforgettable, news-making campaigns with real brand impact.

“It’s a very exciting time for MadeBrave as we continue to grow our global foothold and we are delighted to welcome Claire to the team.”

MadeBrave's biggest clients include KPMG, Vango, Nestle and Diageo.