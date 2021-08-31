NatWest hires retained agency for consumer comms campaigns

The appointment follows a competitive pitch. Taylor Herring is to deliver a raft of projects spanning brand, commercial and retail for the UK's biggest business and commercial bank.

It's a new brief that will see Taylor Herring join NatWest’s roster of PR agencies, including Teneo, Big, and Stripe.

Chris Turner, director of communications for retail and commercial banking at NatWest Group, said: “It's great to have Taylor Herring on board and we look forward to working with the team to deliver a fresh and creative approach to our campaigns and focus on supporting customers and communities, helping them to thrive. We are delighted to be working with them.”

Peter Mountstevens, managing partner and chief creative officer at Taylor Herring, which was acquired by Publicis in April, said: "We have had a long-held ambition to add a leading bank to our portfolio and NatWest provided the perfect fit for us. We look forward to supporting the bank’s growth with consumer comms campaigns designed to drive advocacy and growth.”

The agency said the appointment comes ahead of NatWest, one of the principal partners of COP26 in November, accelerating its efforts in tackling climate change.

Last summer saw a change in branding from RBS Group to NatWest Group under chief executive Alison Rose, who joined the previous November.

NatWest's corporate affairs department won the Best Corporate In-house Comms Team category at the inaugural PRWeek Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards in January.