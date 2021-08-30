SoftBank Group International hires Eduardo Vieira to head Latin America comms

SAO PAULO: SoftBank Group International has hired Eduardo Vieira as head of communications for Latin America, effective September 1.

Based in São Paulo, Brazil, he will report to Mark Kornblau, global head of comms for SoftBank Group, and Marcelo Claure, corporate officer, EVP and COO of SoftBank Group, CEO of SoftBank Group International, CEO of SBLA Advisers Corp. and manager of the SoftBank Latin America Fund.

In his new role, Vieira will manage external and internal comms across the region, leading marketing, public relations, content, events, digital and corporate communications. He will also coordinate information and business strategies with SoftBank Latin America Fund’s more than 50 portfolio companies, according to a SoftBank statement.

Most recently, Vieira was co-CEO for Hill+Knowlton Strategies in Latin America, a position he held since 2018, with Ricardo Cesar serving as co-CEO. Cesar became the sole CEO and president of H+K Strategies in Latin America last week. Hill+Knowlton ranked No. 7 in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021, with annual global revenue of $366 million, in both 2020 and 2019.

Earlier in his career, Vieira was a founding partner of Ideal, the first digital PR agency in Latin America. He was also a partner at WPP Plc. in Ideal Group in Brazil, the holding company that oversees H+K Strategies and Ogilvy PR operations in the region.



Vieira started his career as a journalist, covering technology, media and business for news organizations in Brazil, including ÉPOCA, EXAME, INFO and Gazeta Mercantil.

In July, SoftBank named Nicola Calicchio, a former co-chairman of McKinsey’s global client council, as the chief strategy officer of SoftBank Group International. In March, the company appointed Alex Szapiro, former country manager for Amazon Brazil, to be an operating partner and head of Brazil for SoftBank’s Latin America Fund.

Tokyo-based holding company SoftBank Group ranked no. 184 on the 2021 Fortune Global 500, with revenue of more than $56.2 billion.