What’s in a name?

“I don’t know if this is intentional or not, but the ending of the name sort of sounds like the ending of ‘humanity,’” Kuper said. “And this being such an important vaccine truly touching all of humanity, that was pretty serendipitous that it has that kind of ending.”

Comirnaty isn’t the only new brand name generating buzz, whether positive or negative. The Moderna vaccine has been dubbed “Spikevax,” which suggests a different sentiment.

Up until now, of course, the vaccines have been known as the “Pfizer shot” or “Moderna shot.” That tight association to the broader corporate brand could itself boost the companies’ reputations.

“Their one branding challenge, which isn’t necessarily a bad challenge, is that everyone knows it as the Pfizer vaccine,” Kuper said. “It’s very likely that, until the end of time, people may still continue calling it the Pfizer vaccine. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

“I do think This was the first time that branding had to be done in this out-of-order way. So for brand nerds, it will be really interesting to see what becomes of it,” Kuper continued.

Ultimately, whether names like Comirnaty or Spikevax will stick isn’t as important as the thinking behind the new branding, according to Klick Health SVP for policy and advocacy David Bowen.

“The trade name Comirnaty is really important not because of the specifics of this particular name, but because of what it denotes,” Bowen explained. “It denotes that this vaccine has now gone through the full FDA review process.”

In other words, it signifies an established sense of legitimacy that, Bowen hopes, will help boost vaccine confidence within certain pockets of the vaccine-hesitant population.

“If you look at the data about why people are hesitant to take vaccines, there are a range of feelings, but one of them was, ‘Oh, it hasn’t gone through proper review.’ Another was ‘it was rushed through review, I don’t really trust it,’” Bowen said. “If you think about vaccine hesitancy as a wall, this maybe knocks out one or two bricks in that wall, and every time you knock out a brick in that wall, that’s a service to public health. So I think it’s a big deal because it helps people have just a bit more confidence in the process."

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.