Movers & Shakers: Thrive PR, FTI Consulting, and more

Lee McLean has been appointed to the newly created role of general manager at Thrive PR in Queensland. Prior to this, she was former national senior counsel and Brisbane general manager of WPP-owned agency PPR. McLean's appointment follows the relocation of two senior staff to Brisbane: Thrive's head of integration, digital and content, Georgia Bainbridge, and group account director of sport, Pete Fairbairn, as well as Amanda Gormley who returns to Thrive to a newly created client experience manager role.

Milk & Honey has named Amanda Cummergen as partner in Sydney. She previously held senior roles in consultancies in the UK and Australia, including a five-year stint as associate director at Horizon Communication Group. In this newly created role, Cummergen joins the board and will lead the agency on sustainability, behaviour change, social impact, and purpose-driven clients. The agency is currently looking for a client director and senior client executive to join in Sydney.

Confectionary company Darrell Lea has picked Sling & Stone as its PR agency of record.

FTI Consulting has hired senior talent to lead its strategic communications segment in China. Renfeng Zhao and Angela Yu have been appointed as managing directors to be based in Beijing. Zhao, who was previously was a senior journalist with China Daily, brings lose to 25 years of experience in journalism and comms. Yu, meanwhile, was the executive director and spokesperson at Goldman Sachs China for 15 years, where she was responsible for the corporate communications strategy for the firm in China.

Chimp&z has won the social media marketing mandate for skincare brand The Derma Co. Along with creating, managing, and executing digital campaigns and strategies, the agency will be responsible for social content and product photoshoots. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency's Gurugram office.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) has appointed Reprise as its social media content agency following a competitive media pitch which concluded last month. IPG Mediabrands' global performance marketing agency will lead the strategic social content development for GovTech across its digital platforms. The appointment is effective immediately.