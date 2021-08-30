Malaysia’s Merdeka campaigns reflect sombre mood of nation

Amid a period of record-high Covid cases and continuous political turmoil, Malaysians have had better days. In this year's spate of Merdeka campaigns, a sombre tone washes over the work.

Petronas

Continuing its pattern of animated videos, Petronas' Merdeka and Malaysia Day film is set against a four-minute ballad by local musician Vanessa Reynauld. The film sings a song of hardship, resilience, and longing for better days to come.

Digi

This ad depicts the struggle of kids during lengthened lockdowns as they observe their parents' troubles to make ends meet and provide aid to those in need. 'They used to be happy," one child says as she observes her parents wallowing in sadness.

Milo

Milo too goes down the animated route with a (perhaps a little on-the-nose) film about the presence of the brand though tough times for Malaysians. There appears to be Milo branding in just about every shot if the film, which is a little excessive even for Milo-loving Malaysians.

Jacob's

The cracker brand uses its product as a canvas for catchy animation to promote fitness and exercise. The best part, however, might be Sudirman's nostalgic rendition of Tanggal 31 Ogos which is set as a soundtrack.