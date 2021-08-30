PRHK names new board

Hong Kong's largest PR association has appointed its new board for 2021/22 including six newcomers to complement the re-appointment of eight members of last year's board. The board members represent in-house communicators, and independent and network agencies across various specialisms:

• Chairperson: Annouchka Behrmann, Edelman

• Deputy chairperson: Carbo Yu, Sinclair

• Treasurer: David Croasdale, Newell

• Honorary secretary: Rachel Catanach, Fleishman Hillard

• Events: Simeon Mellalieu, Ketchum

• Membership Co-Chair: Ben Evetts, Cigna & Stephan Engel, APCO Worldwide

• Partnerships: Kiri Sinclair, Sinclair

• Digital: James Hacking, BlueCurrent

• Education & Mentorship Programme Co-Chair: Maria Cheong, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Sofia Yip, Edelman

• Young Lions – Phyllis Yip, Edelman

• Young Professional Representatives –Burton Leung & Monika Marczuk, Sinclair

Newly appointed chairperson Annouchka Behrmann is head of brand at Edelman. "The new PRHK board underpins our desire to be change agents in a dynamic communications landscape, and to support and develop the incredible talent that we have in Hong Kong from both in-house and agency backgrounds," she said.

The priorities for 2021/22 include talent, developing skills and knowledge, and forging new connections between communications professionals and the wider industry. For example, the association's programme of university outreach, the PRHK Mentorship Programme and the Hong Kong Young PR Lions competition will be expanded to include professionals across all levels.

A focus this year will also be to assist organisations in finding PR partners, especially those that are less familiar with the communications craft and demonstrating the end-to-end value of the industry. With this, a new free Agency Finder tool, recently launched on PRHK's website, is designed to help prospects find suitable agency partners by sector, specialism and geography.