Hill+Knowlton’s Ricardo Cesar named sole CEO for Latin America

SAO PAULO: Ricardo Cesar is now the sole CEO and president of Hill+Knowlton Strategies in Latin America, effective immediately.

Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Cesar had been the co-CEO and president of H+K LatAm since 2018, with Eduardo Vieira serving as co-CEO. Vieira, who stepped down from his role, is pursuing a new opportunity.

Cesar will continue to focus on building client relationships in the region, supporting the firm’s accelerated growth strategy in the Americas.

He came to Hill+Knowlton after working for 14 years as CEO of the comms firm Agencia Ideal, which he cofounded with Vieira in 2007. In 2015, Hill+Knowlton acquired the agency, which had become the fifth largest PR and comms firm in Brazil, and rebranded it as Ideal H+K Strategies. Today, it’s one of the top three PR agencies in Brazil.

Cesar is a founding partner and co-CEO of Grupo Ideal, a Brazilian holding company that manages several communication agencies in the country in association with WPP.

Cesar began his career at S2 PR Agency, and worked as a business journalist at IDG, Valor Econômico and EXAME.

Vieira is a co-founder and board member of ESFERA, an organization that liaises between the Brazilian government and the private sector. He is also a columnist and editorial board member of Fast Company in Brazil. Vieira also started out as a journalist, working for EPOCA, Editora Abril at EXAME and Gazeta Mercantil, in Brazil.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies also announced this week that it recruited Laurie Rosenfield to serve as its global chief people officer, effective September 13.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies ranked No. 7 in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021, with global revenue of $366 million, staying consistent for both 2020 and 2019.