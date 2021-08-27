News

Wella selects Hugh Dineen as global CMO and president of global brands

Dineen was previously MetLife’s CMO.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 9 minutes ago

Hugh Dineen is Wella's global CMO and president of global brands.
Hugh Dineen is Wella's global CMO and president of global brands.

NEW YORK: Wella Company, whose brands include Wella Professionals, Clairol, O.P.I., Nioxin, Sebastian Professional and ghd, has named Hugh Dineen as global chief marketing officer and president of global brands.  

In the newly-created role, Dineen will be responsible for expanding the company’s brand portfolio and will report directly to Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO of Wella Company.

“The future of Wella Company is here, and I’m thrilled to join the team at this pivotal moment,” said Dineen in an email. “As we continue to distinguish Wella Company as a global leader in beauty, I look forward to spearheading growth from a marketing perspective to reach customers wherever they are with whatever they need, from our retail category to e-commerce to our professional product suite.”

Dineen joined the company in August from MetLife, where he served as CMO until December 2020. He previously served in leadership roles at Avon and Johnson & Johnson.

The Wella Company has also hired several others to executive leadership positions. Virginie Costa has been named global chief financial officer and Gretchen Koback Pursel joined as global chief people officer.

Costa joined the company in June after serving as global CFO at Godiva Chocolatier, where she helped the brand expand across retail and ecommerce.

Pursel joined the Wella Company in August, previously serving as chief human resources officer at Tiffany & Co. In the new role, she will lead the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. 

Wella currently operates in more than 100 countries and employs more than 6,000 people. Young-Scrivner is one of only two women to lead a top global beauty company across Europe, the Americas, Latam/Brazil and Asia Pacific.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Just briefly

Just briefly

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

VIP StarNetwork partners with NYPD and National Action Network on COVID-19 vaccine push

VIP StarNetwork partners with NYPD and National Action Network on COVID-19 vaccine push

Hager Sharp appoints Kathleen Kennedy Manzo to lead education, labor and economy practice

Hager Sharp appoints Kathleen Kennedy Manzo to lead education, labor and economy practice

PRSA CEO Linda Thomas Brooks consulted all stakeholders before transitioning annual conference online.

PRSA shifts annual conference to virtual for second year running

Brands: stay away from the crate challenge

Brands: stay away from the crate challenge

Photo credit: Getty Images

Alibaba’s corporate comms head Erica Matthews exits for Gopuff

Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne Ross.

Edelman delays return to office

Tech companies form a consortium for brand safety in the metaverse

Tech companies form a consortium for brand safety in the metaverse

Photo credit: Getty Images

COVID on campus: A look into the pandemic’s effect on future PR pros