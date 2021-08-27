'We were at the mercy of the train timetable' – Behind the Campaign, Avanti #MarriageCarriage

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

After a prolonged period of people avoiding public transport during lockdown, Avanti West Coast needed to remind everyone of the joy of train travel as we hit the summer and got back out into the world.

We brought that feeling to life by holding the ultimate joyous occasion – a wedding – on a train for two lucky brides, Laura and Jane, with the #MarriageCarriage.

How did the idea come into being?

It was that lovely moment when strategy and creative work seamlessly together – in this instance, Lucy Hart (our head of strategy and insight) had a lovely insight about weddings being a joyous reason to travel by train – but one that, thanks to COVID-19, many people had been missing out on.

It felt suitably different from what other train operators were talking about and, thankfully, that focus made the creative job pretty easy from there.

What ideas were rejected?

We had a couple of other ideas on the table – a tongue-in-cheek idea based on getting people ‘travel trained’ again, and an idea based on the power of ‘magical mundane memories’ (ie: sometimes the best memories are made in the unlikeliest of places) – but neither had the joyous feeling nor point of difference of the wedding-based route.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

This was our first campaign to go live with the Avanti West Coast team and was a brilliant example of client and agency working hand-in-hand to deliver something special. There quickly became a fairly natural split in focus – ensuring that the couple and their guests had a brilliant experience on the day and ensuring that we captured that experience properly and got media what they needed. It was important to balance this throughout.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

It’s safe to say this was a pretty crazy idea to get off the ground. Organising a wedding can be massively intense and stressful. Organising a PR activation can be likewise. We were doing both at the same time. Ultimately, we were at the mercy of the train timetable, which meant that we needed to both have a precise plan and be reactive enough to switch that plan up on the day as we went.

One of the other key challenges (which is difficult to understand until you’ve done it) is just how tricky filming and capturing stills is on a packed train (let alone one full of wedding guests!), so working with trusted photographers (in this case, the Pinpep team) was key.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

620 pieces of coverage, including 17 national hits.

Eight pieces of broadcast coverage, including BBC London News, Sky News and BBC Radio 1.

80 per cent uplift in social mentions on launch day vs a week previous.

93 per cent increased share of voice versus competitors.

Avanti trending at #10 on Google search on day of launch.

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Don’t underestimate the power of a feel-good human interest story. We spent a long time assessing entries and Laura and Jane (one of more than 150 couples who applied) had a fascinating backstory, having both bonded online over a shared love of trains and video games. They travelled on the West Coast Mainline together the first time they met in person too. It was clear this really meant a lot to them and I think that really came through in all the content and interviews.

With a huge number of weddings either being cancelled or postponed over the past year and a half (including our couple’s), being able to go back to celebrating them – with the train at the heart – made it all extra special.