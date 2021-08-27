Pitch Update: Aviva, Airbus, Bayer, White Stuff, Grainger, Little Kickers and more

Aviva has hired Hope&Glory PR to work on the insurance and financial services company's brand strategy, ‘It takes Aviva'.

Skytra, the Airbus-owned air travel industry fintech firm, has appointed Boldspace to lead its PR and communications on a retained basis. The agency's remit is to deliver strategy, creative and all execution as the firm seeks to raise awareness of new propositions coming to market in the next 12 months. Skytra was established in London in 2019 to enable the air travel industry to benefit from greater risk management against volatile revenues.

Pharmaceutical giant Bayer has awarded MediaCom its $800m global media account following a competitive review.

Fashion, gifts and homewares retailer White Stuff has appointed fashion and consumer PR agency Instinct following a competitive pitch.

Grainger, the UK’s biggest listed residential landlord, has appointed consumer PR agency Brazen after a competitive pitch.

Hybrid campus events platform Ayda has selected Words + Pixels to handle its communications. As universities return to campus following the pandemic lockdowns, the agency will work closely with Ayda to raise its profile and communicate the benefits of hybrid events in higher education.

WUKA, described as the UK's first reusable and leak-proof periodwear brand, has appointed Play as its retained PR and creative agency. WUKA (Wake Up, Kick Ass) has hired the fledgling agency to "manage media relations, create meaningful news stories and devise bold campaign activations that smash taboos". The account will be led by Leigh-Anne Leonce, who has been promoted to Play's first head of client services.

Personal hygiene brand Planera has appointed Talker Tailor Trouble Maker as its sole consumer PR partner in the UK. The creative comms shop will help launch Planera's new product: billed as the world's only flushable pad and an alternative to the traditional sanitary towel that aims to be better for the environment. The six-figure consumer PR account was won following a competitive pitch process.

Jargon PR has been hired by PixelMax, a 3D technology software business. The agency is to support PixelMax to generate awareness about its upcoming virtual event, called Making Hybrid Working Actually Work, while positioning the brand as an industry expert through a content-led campaign.

Marketing and PR agency McKenna Townsend has been appointed to manage and implement a franchise development marketing strategy in Germany for Little Kickers, the pre-school football academy. Established in 2002, Little Kickers is the largest provider of pre-school football classes in the world, operating in 33 countries, with more than 300 franchisees and over 65,000 children participating.

'Ethical' finance firm Etika has appointed Made By Giants as its UK PR and digital agency of record. The relationship covers PR and lead generation. Etika has offices in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Its stated mission is to "provide fairer finance across the world, transforming relationships between retailers and consumers".

Derby-based Honest Communications has announced a number of new clients, including chemicals company BASF; Haws, billed as the world’s oldest watering can manufacturer; plant feed and houseplant care brands Baby Bio and Phostrogen; and EP Barrus brands Wilkinson Sword, WOLF-Garten and Town & Country.