PitchBox Media hires Stephanie Waterman as head of brand discovery

SAN DIEGO: PR subscription box service PitchBox Media has named Stephanie Waterman as head of brand discovery.

At PitchBox Media, Waterman will be responsible for uncovering and identifying buzzworthy brands and products that will be included in PitchBox Media’s monthly themed physical and virtual shipments. Themes cover everything from health and wellness and beauty to back to school and pets.

Waterman brings more than three decades of experience working with companies in a range of industries, including beauty, fashion, and logistics and helping these companies achieve their sales and marketing targets.

PitchBox Media’s service allows agencies and brands to more easily reach journalists who may be interested in covering their offerings and products, saving time on research and following leads, according to a statement. Journalists, in turn, can quickly find brands and trends, helping them develop ideas for stories. As subscribers, journalists can choose the themes to which they subscribe, ensuring that they only receive content and press materials that are relevant to their beat.

Journalists pay no fee to subscribe to PitchBox Media, while brands and agencies can pitch to the company to be featured in an upcoming box.