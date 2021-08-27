Five Campaigns We Liked in August: vote for your favourite

Which of the campaigns is your favourite?

Vanarama, Wrexham/Hollywood sign

This clever stunt featuring a Hollywood-style sign in Wrexham – to promote National League title sponsor Vanarama – won huge coverage, and ticked several creative comms boxes. Its unexpected use of a familiar image was genuinely funny; it had a glamorous celebrity hook (Wrexham FC joint owner Ryan Reynolds was assumed to be behind it, a claim the movie star denied on Twitter) while being rooted in a community; and it managed to build anticipation, followed by surprise, to maintain media interest. The campaign is from Dark Horses, with Idea Farm consulting on the media strategy.

Tokyo Paralympics, #WeThe15

The scale and ambitions of this campaign are to be admired. Adam & Eve/DDB’s film '#WeThe15' signals the start of a decade-long global campaign fighting for the true inclusivity of the world’s population of disabled people. The campaign for the International Paralympic Committee redirects the narrative around people with disabilities away from one in which they are stereotyped as objects of pity or put on a pedestal, in an attempt to emphasise that disability is not an “other”, it is humanity. The substantial PR effort is being handled by Omnicom sister agencies FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli and Portland.

Deezer, 'It’s Raining Them'

Music streaming platform Deezer launched a more inclusive take on It’s Raining Men, working with Talker Tailor Trouble Maker. The new track, It’s Raining Them, was recorded by artist and activist Mila Jam and has amassed more than 50,000 views on YouTube. All profits from the track are donated to Gendered Intelligence and the release was scheduled to coincide with World Pride. A smart take on a classic tune that makes people think.

Emirates, 'We’re on top of the world'

The footage from this campaign for the airline Emirates is stunning and based on a neat idea. Starting as a homage to the film Love, Actually, with cabin crew holding message boards, the clip opens up to show the crew member standing at the top of the Burj Khalifa – the world's tallest building – against a panoramic view of Dubai’s skyline. It was timed alongside the UAE moving from the red to amber list for UK travellers. Extra kudos for the 'behind the scenes' footage, too (although caution is advised if you have acrophobia).

UKTV, Nag's Head reborn

Who's for a nice bit of TV nostalgia? TV channel Gold is recreating the Nag's Head pub from Only Fools and Horses to celebrate the classic comedy series' 40th anniversary. Fans can visit the pub, in London's Farringdon. There will be a pub quiz and drinks at 1980s prices (83p for a pint), along with bar snacks including pork scratchings, scampi fries and cheeselets. The pub will kick off Gold’s celebrations ahead of the channel showing the first episode at 8.30pm on Wednesday 8 September – the same date and time it first aired on the BBC in 1981. The campaign is by Taylor Herring in partnership with UKTV's in-house team.