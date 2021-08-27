'Maybe it’s time to take another approach' – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

Looking outside the window this week, I can’t help but feel that the summer holiday weather has failed us badly – but, thankfully, the essence of those lazy school holiday days we remember, the collective festival vibe and start of the football season remains strong with some great campaigns in late August. I hope you agree.

HITS

Adidas and Ajax, 'Three Little Birds'

Football shirts are having a resurgence in fashion and fan culture, so the recent collaboration between Ajax and Adidas to create a third kit inspired by Bob Marley and The Wailers' song Three Little Birds really hits the mark for me, especially when you see the engaging content created by The Midnight Club.

We’ve heard it said a lot recently: "Football is nothing without the fans." Well, this is a shirt for fans that taps into community, passion and inspires togetherness at a time when we need it most. Football fan or not, Ajax fan or not, seeing someone walk past in this shirt will raise a smile in us all. What’s not to love?

Ajax have released their Bob Marley-inspired third kit ����❤️



A tribute to their fan anthem 'Three Little Birds' �� pic.twitter.com/jOnxhV7jYZ — Goal (@goal) August 20, 2021

'Dear White Parents'

I found the impact of the Brooklyn Brothers' racism awareness campaign incredibly powerful.

Focused on the family dinner table where families come together to talk freely – but rarely, as white families, to talk about racism – it highlights that, if addressed properly, this is pretty uncomfortable; and rightly so.

The distress and confusion of the children on asking questions to their parents – and their inability, often, to be able to answer – hammers home the point that to ignore racism is to allow it to perpetuate. It’s simply not enough to say: "Well that’s not us, we’re not like that." Its clear purpose and power are assisted by the narrative from anti-racism educator Ronda Taylor Bullock. I’d welcome this being seen in more places than the US, where it was shot.

Other credits for the campaign go to IPG DXTRA, the anti-racism education non-profit We Are, the Ad Council and the Anti-Defamation League.

MISS

Caramilk, 'Just Ask an Aussie'

I can’t speak to the virtues of the Cadbury’s Caramilk chocolate bar; I’m sure it’s incredible. But for me, the regular use of all Australians as straight-talking and, dare I say, blunt feels a little overused.

Looking back to the '80s when ‘Australians wouldn’t give a Castlemaine XXXX for anything else’, there have been endless iterations on that theme, which seem to lose a bit of that extreme cultural stereotyping for humour's sake each time. I’m not sure copy lines that include a bar that "you’ll love more than your cat" hit the mark in quite the same way. Maybe it’s time to take another approach.

But I’ll go and try the bar and see whether that in itself can make me change my mind.