News

Alibaba’s corporate comms head Erica Matthews exits for Gopuff

Justine Chao will oversee her responsibilities at Alibaba.

by Betsy Kim / Added 4 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

NEW YORK: Erica Matthews, Alibaba’s head of international corporate communications for the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Africa, has exited the company to become the VP of strategic development at Gopuff.

Matthews joined Gopuff, an on-demand grocery and goods delivery service company, in August. Gopuff noted that in her new job, Matthews is no longer in a PR or comms role.

Justine Chao, who has been at Alibaba for over 12 years, has taken on Matthews’ former duties at the multinational and e-commerce and tech company. Chao’s title of senior director of international corporate affairs remains the same. But now, with expanded duties, she’s responsible for overseeing all global and international corporate comms outside of China. Chao reports to Alibaba’s overall head of comms, Tiger Wang.

Previously, she was already leading corporate comms for Asia Pacific. She began at Alibaba in February 2009 doing international PR for Taobao.

Prior to coming to Alibaba, Chao worked as the member relations manager, Asia, for the Clinton Global Initiative.

Alibaba reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue was $31.9 million, representing a year-over-year 34% increase.

However, Chinese stocks, including Alibaba’s, have shown volatility as Chinese regulators are cracking down on corporations. This has included scrutinizing tech companies for antitrust practices and drafting guidelines for e-commerce live-streaming, according to The Wall Street Journal.

