Ex-Taxpayers' Alliance CEO named comms adviser to Priti Patel

Jonathan Isaby shared news of the taxpayer-funded hire on Twitter, stating: “Delighted to share that […] I have taken up a job in the civil service as Communications Private Secretary to Home Secretary Priti Patel in her private office at the Home Office. Excited to get started in the new role.”

Despite criticism from the Shadow Home Secretary over the neutrality behind the Civil Service appointment, the Home Office said it was compliant with the criteria set out within the Civil Services Commission Recruitment Principles.

Isaby joined the BBC as a political analyst in 1999, and later joined The Daily Telegraph, where he wrote a political column, before becoming co-editor of ConservativeHome in 2008. In 2011, he joined the TaxPayers’ Alliance – a group campaigning for lower tax measures – as political director; he was appointed chief executive in 2014.

From 2016 until last year, Isaby was editor at BrexitCentral, a pro-Brexit news site designed to report on government updates about leaving the EU. He later worked briefly as a director for think tank Politeia.

Isaby also co-authored Boris v Ken: How Boris Johnson Won London, a book about the 2008 London mayoral election.

Isaby declined to comment.