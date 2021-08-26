Boldspace makes quartet of strategy and creative hires

Oli Cousins, who previously held strategy roles at Mindshare and BrandOpus, joins London-based Boldspace as a strategist. Cousins will support clients in lifestyle, fintech and ecommerce.

Boldspace – which was founded last year by former Engine MHP head of financial services Mike Robb and senior figures from adland – has also made two hires to form a junior creative team: Sophie Webster and Elliot Payne. The duo, who completed short placements at Gravity Road, will report to creative director Matt Weston.

Dan Kearney, a former freelancer, has also joined the creative team, as a senior graphic designer.

The hires bring the Boldspace staff count to 18. The agency said it retains more than 25 cross-sector clients, including West Ham United, Silverstone and the Post Office.

Nick Ford-Young, Boldspace co-founder, said: “If we are to realise our vision of unifying data and creativity, it is absolutely essential that we bring in the best and brightest creative talent to keep pace with our investment in technology and data.

“So I am delighted to welcome Oli, Sophie, Elliot and Dan to the team, all of whom bring great experience across a wide range of businesses, from large, established firms to exciting scale-ups.”