Pitch Update: Boohoo, Danone, Sekonda, Bermuda Tourism Authority and more

Siren Comms has been appointed as the PR agency for the UK launch of ParcelHome, a parcel delivery service that operates in mainland Europe. The agency won after a competitive pitch.

Danone and B Lab have chosen international PR agency Gong Communications to lead on an employee engagement brief. The brief has resulted in the launch of the first free eLearning tool for the B Corp Community that will be rolled out across Danone’s 100,000 staff.

Rise at Seven has been hired by online fashion brands Boohoo and BoohooMAN on a digital PR brief to deliver cross-channel campaigns in the UK and US.

British watch brand Sekonda has selected Instinct PR to handle its press office and influencer relations.

Milk & Honey PR has signed global non-profit client Techfugees to collaborate on using tech to enhance the 'digital inclusion' of refugees and displaced people. The appointment was signed on World Humanitarian Day (19 August).

PR and content consultancy Positive has been named agency of record for data analytics firm Quantexa following a competitive pitching process.

Leeds-based agency Ilk has been hired by Active Partnerships to deliver a nationwide campaign to support low-income families accessing free activities and meals during the summer holidays.

MMGY Hills Balfour has been appointed to represent the Bermuda Tourism Authority in the UK and Europe, after a competitive pitch.

AM+A has been chosen by Printful to act as European PR agency for its Latvian account following a competitive pitching process.

The PHA Group has been appointed to lead UK press for Sensate – a wearable tech device and audio app designed to relieve stress through infrasonic waves.

Langan’s Brasserie in London has selected AKA Communications to manage PR and communications ahead of its reopening in October.