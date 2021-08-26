Movers & Shakers: Edelman, Ogilvy PR, Teneo, H+K, The Fourth Angel, Home Office and more

Nicola Dodd has been promoted to managing director of Ogilvy PR in the UK.

Edelman has announced a series of senior appointments and promotions in its health team across EMEA, including the return of former OPEN Health managing director Vicky Bramham.

Separately, Edelman UK has named Chuka Umunna's replacement – Olivier Lebleu – to lead its ESG consultancy practice within Smithfield, the agency's financial PR and strategic comms team.

Teneo is to formally launch its business in Germany, led by Felix Schoenauer, who was previously a partner at Hering Schuppener.

Former BBC journalist and TaxPayers’ Alliance chief executive Jonathan Isaby has been appointed communications private secretary to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has recruited Laurie Rosenfield to serve as its global chief people officer, effective from 13 September.

Ed Brewster, Huawei's former UK comms director, has joined Asia-Pacific consultancy Sandpiper Communications to lead its international media practice.

Boldspace, the brand-building, comms and analytics agency, has made four appointments to its strategy and creative teams.

UK digital bank Zopa, billed as the world’s first peer-to-peer lender, has named Lucas Germanos as its first director of corporate communications as it works toward a stock market flotation.

Don’t Cry Wolf has promoted Kat Park to head of PR – consumer. She will be responsible for evolving the agency's approach to PR as new consumer trends emerge.

Former broadcast journalist Robert Nisbet has been appointed by The Fourth Angel to oversee the consultancy’s corporate, storytelling and newsroom offerings.