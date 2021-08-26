It’s Raining Them, Nutella tour, Coke vs Smeg, Vans stake park - Campaigns roundup

Virgin Media, '#WeAreHere'

Virgin Media is promoting its sponsorship of ParalympicsGB with a social media campaign encouraging the public to show its support for the team. With fans unable to travel to Tokyo, the work – which includes a 20-second launch film – asks fans to upload videos of themselves using the #WeAreHere hashtag on Twitter to create a "virtual Mexican wave". The multiple-agency campaign was led by M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment. It launched on 24 August just before the start of the Paralympic Games and is fronted by Paralympians as well as comedian and The Last Leg star Alex Brooker.

Deezer, 'It’s Raining Them'

Music streaming platform Deezer launched a more inclusive take on It’s Raining Men this week, working with Talker Tailor Trouble Maker. The new track, It’s Raining Them, was recorded by artist and activist Mila Jam and has amassed over 50,000 views on Youtube and is currently Gaydio’s Beat of The Week. All profits from the track are donated to Gendered Intelligence and the release was scheduled to coincide with World Pride.

Walkers, 'Taste Icons'

Walkers is working with four local 'community hero' restaurants from around the UK – all with different cuisines – for a campaign by Splendid Communications for the new Walkers Taste Icons range. The restaurants will turn their most popular dishes into limited-edition flavours: the fragrant Madras Curry, inspired by The Radhuni in Edinburgh; classic and crispy Fish and Chips, from Yorkshire's Wetherby Whaler; creamy Thai Green Curry with a hint of zingy spice, from Mantra Thai Dining in Newcastle; and flavoursome Chicken Burrito from Yucca in London. The multichannel campaign aims to pump £2m back into local communities, with each bag offering diners £5 off the bill at thousands of participating local restaurants.

Heineken 0.0, unforgettable bar experience

This campaign in Ireland for Heineken's zero-alcohol variant aims to challenge conventions around typical 'beer moments' and alcohol moderation when it comes to socialising. It features a traditional bar experience in non-traditional locations, such as while hiking – the top of Bray Head, County Wicklow, was the first of a few unexpected venues. The campaign is by creative agency Honey+Buzz.

Sure, 'Watch me move'

This 30-second TV spot for Sure deodorant was created by brand-owner Unilever's in-house creative agency U-Studio (part of Oliver Agency) and produced by MoFilm. Coinciding with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the ad challenges stereotypes and encourages greater inclusivity in the movement space. The diverse group of eight content creators and athletes in the spot are also featured on Sure's Watch Me Move content hub.

Nutella, ‘Happy Portion’ van

Nutella has embarked on its first-ever nationwide tour with its ‘Happy Portion’ van – customers just need to smile to receive their free breakfast. There are two recipes to try and 5,000 breakfasts are expected to be given away. Actor, TV presenter and avid home cook Joe Swash kick started the tour, which began yesterday (26 August) at Boxpark in London's Shoreditch and will visit Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, ending at Chester Zoo.

Diet Coke and Smeg, 'Icons of Chill Unite'

Diet Coke and fridge brand Smeg have teamed up to give consumers the chance to win a limited-edition Diet Coke-branded Smeg FAB10 drinks fridge, alongside thousands of other prizes throughout September and October. Diet Coke is giving away one limited-edition fridge each day through an on-pack promotion from 6 September to 10 October – consumers can scan a QR code from promotional packs for the chance to win a fridge or a cooler sleeve.

Wherefrom, 'The greatest corporate film ever made'

A new campaign from Wherefrom, the sustainability review platform, aims to call out the worst type of corporate greenwashing: the clichéd corporate film. The creative and production is by 10 Days London.

Switzerland Tourism, 'Six in the city'

Switzerland Tourism has a new campaign inviting women to discover Swiss cities. Inspired by Sex and the City, the creative team at Switzerland Tourism came up with the idea of producing a trailer for a fictional film about six girlfriends who live in different countries and embark on a joint city trip through Switzerland and explore Zurich, Lausanne and Bern. View the trailer here.

Vans, 'Skate the Strand’

Shoe brand Vans is running a pop-up skatepark on the Strand in London, outside the entrance to Somerset House. Lasting for two weeks (8 to 24 September), it will feature free skate lessons, professional demos and open public skate sessions, including with women’s skate collective Neighbourhood Skate Club. The event is part of Westminster City Council’s Inside Out Festival.

Stella Artois and Palace, pop-up pubs

Stella Artois has partnered skate brand Palace to create two pop-up pubs to celebrate their second clothing collection collaboration. Apparel carrying the words "Soho, New York" and "Soho, London" will feature in the new collection, so, fittingly, the Palace Artois pubs will be in those locations. The experience will bring to life the fantasy pub featured in the film Palace Artois: Savour Life Together by MPC Creative, created for the brands' spring collaboration in February.

'Entertainment. Now on TikTok'

TV presenters Ant and Dec are fronting TikTok's latest ad campaign, which aims to position the platform as the newest form of entertainment in British culture. The 60-second spot, created by Mother, features the duo – real names Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – taking viewers on a humorous journey of entertainment through the ages.

Tommy Hilfiger and Vevo, 'Less buzz, more music'

Fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger has partnered music video network Vevo to promote its Tommy Jeans brand. Launched via a live (and livestreamed) event last week, UK artists Ray Blk and Big Zuu will wear pieces from the brand's autumn collection in two live video performances on Vevo’s ROUNDS series. The in-house campaign was directed by Jim Wilmot at Vevo. The campaign also features ads on Vevo’s network in the UK, France and Italy.

Dr Martens, 'How to break in'

Dr Martens latest campaign by Breaks is an unusual guide for proud DM owners across the globe, letting them know the best ways to break in their new boots. The spot explores various approaches, including sticking them in the bath and burying them in the garden, before giving expert advice that can be used by consumers.

DAZN, 'Game. Changed'

Sports streaming service DAZN has launched a global brand campaign by Dentsumcgarrybowen. Spanning out-of-home, radio, video-on-demand, cinema, digital and social media in the UK, and TV in Ireland, the work includes a 60-second film created by Chris Landy and Colin Smith at Dentsumcgarrybowen and directed by Donal O’Keeffe through MPC London. The film shows what a boxer goes through inside and outside the ring, while OOH placements, including at Piccadilly Circus, contain the line "Your boxing. Your way". The media agency was Dentsu X.

Google, 'A safe space that's made to measure'

Google has released a video highlighting its LGBT+-friendly Profile button, as part of a campaign by House of Greenland. The button, which allows independent businesses to identify themselves as LGBT+ allies, is promoted in a two-minute film directed by Cédric Legrand at House of Greenland, with creative by Max Gibson, Ellis King and Legrand. It charts how Orhan London Tailoring came to offer an LGBTQ+-friendly tailoring service for women and non-binary people. The video can be seen on Google's blog and on YouTube.

Churchill, 'Little Chapters of Chill – Series 2'

Insurance brand Churchill and Engine Creative have released a new set of audio stories to entertain children on long car journeys. Written by author Sue Pickford and narrated by Giovanna Fletcher, this is the second of the brand's Little Chapters of Chill series. The copywriter at Engine was Nick Coates and the art director was Gabriella Kohli. The production company was Listen. Little Chapters of Chill – Series 2 is available to listen to for free from 25 August on the Churchill website and all major streaming services.

Very.co.uk, 'The throne'

Very.co.uk has released a back-to-school ad campaign by Grey London. Airing in cinemas, online and via video-on-demand, the film was directed by The Bobbsey Twins through production company Blink and written by Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke at Grey London. Despicting the everyday lives of schoolchildren, a 40-second version runs in cinemas, with 20- and six-second versions on YouTube prerolls and a 30-second version on VOD channels.

No7, 'We see you'

Skincare and cosmetics brand No7 is promoting its inclusivity and representation commitments with a global campaign. A 30-second film directed by Leonn Ward through Black Dog Films shows a diverse group of women with different skin types and concerns. It also highlights the launch of an extended Retinol range for all skin types and tones. The campaign for the Walgreens Boots Alliance-owned brand was created by Maisie Willis and Antonio Gizzonio at The Pharm.