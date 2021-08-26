Don’t Cry Wolf names head of PR – consumer

As head of PR – consumer, Kat Park is also charged with identifying areas for growth, training and development within the PR team at the brand activism comms agency. She joined Don’t Cry Wolf a year ago as a senior consultant.

Managing director Sara Collinge said: “You’re more likely to see Kat sinking a ship on the Thames than floating something down it, which is one of the many reasons for promoting her. She’s already introduced a bunch of new ideas and ways of working to Don’t Cry Wolf. As she joins our management team I’m excited to see those ideas permeate the agency and the industry.”

Park said: “I’m buzzing to take on this new role and all the challenges that come with it. Everyone at Don’t Cry Wolf is here because we believe comms can do more than deliver against vanity metrics. We don’t just want to make brands famous, we want to make them famous for making a difference. And I want to see how far we can push this through PR.”

Don't Cry Wolf, which was launched in 2018 by former Hotwire UK director John Brown, currently has 14 employees and expects to reach 20 by the end of the year. The agency recently opened an office in Cornwall.